Madison officer kneed in groin twice responding to large disturbance; 3 teens cited, police say

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison officer was injured while responding to a disturbance on Madison’s east side Thursday night, the police department said.

Madison police said multiple officers were needed to quell a large disturbance at about 9 p.m. in the 5000 block of Great Gray Drive.

Officers responded to the area for a report of several fights involving many people. According to the report, officers worked “to stop active fighting and to encourage those who live in the area to return to their homes.”

One male officer was kicked twice in the groin, the report said. Three teenagers, all females, were cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct and released to a parent. One will also be facing a tentative charge of battery to law enforcement officer.

