Madison officer injured while responding to protests

MADISON, Wis. — One officer with the Madison Police Department was injured while responding to violent riot downtown on Saturday night.

Madison Police said a group of 150 people began breaking business windows around 5:45 p.m., about an hour after a large protest ended at the Wisconsin State Capitol. Thousands initially met downtown to peacefully protest the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis this week.

The riot started at the top of State Street near the Capitol and slowly moved down the length of the road. Police said protesters broke the windows of several stores, including Goodman’s Jewelers and Urban Outfitters.

The group also threw rocks and chairs at responding officers. The injured Madison officer did not require medical attention.

Madison police said they are not arresting anyone Saturday night, but will look at surveillance video in the future to identify suspects. Several police squad cars were set on fire as part of the protests.

“MPD remains committed to protecting community members’ First Amendment rights. However, violence and property damage will not be tolerated,” the Madison Police Department said in part of a story.

Madison officers have used tear gas in attempt to break up the group of violent protesters. It is unclear if any protesters were injured.

