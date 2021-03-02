Madison nonprofits aim to raise $500,000 during The Big Share

Tuesday marks the seventh annual The Big Share, an event hosted by Community Shares of Wisconsin aiming to raise funds for its nonprofit groups.

Community Shares supports social and environmental justice organizations with a majority of them based in the Madison area. There are more than 70 nonprofit members who are raising funds through The Big Share.

“Recognizing that the COVID crisis is not over and the Black Lives Matter movement continues to teach us how we can do more for racial justice, it’s more important than ever to support groups that work for equality and systemic change,” Executive Director Cheri Dubiel says in a release. “If we are going to recover from 2020, we have to make justice our focus. The Big Share is a way to donate to groups doing just that.”

Inspire Barber College, Natural Circles of Support and Urban Triage are participating in The Big Share for the first time. View all members of Community Shares here.

“As we head into Community Shares’ 50th anniversary year, Wisconsinites can look to Community Shares of Wisconsin as a hub for the causes they care about most,” Dubiel says. “Whether it’s an environmental group that has worked to protect our climate since the first Earth Day or grassroots, racial justice groups that mobilizes youth power through social media, you can find a cause to support through The Big Share.”

Community Shares is hoping to raise $500,000 for its members. Donations can be made here.