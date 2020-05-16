Madison non-profit gives away baby items for families in need during pandemic

Tahleel Mohieldin by Tahleel Mohieldin

MADISON, Wis. — Non-profit organization ‘Pregnancy Hotline’ hosted a baby items giveaway for families in need during the pandemic on Saturday ahead of their reopening.

According to event organizers the group accumulated a backlog of strollers, high chairs and other baby items while in quarantine that they wanted to give out as soon as possible.

‘Pregnancy Helpline’ Board of Directors president Alissa Hirscher said because the non-profit has been closed for weeks many people benefited from the giveaway.

“Families have been really grateful,” she said. “We’ve even had a woman come from out of town to come and get some baby items that she was in need of and people seem really appreciative.”

‘Pregnancy Helpline’ typically opens their sharing center located at the Catholic Multicultural Center twice a week and has been serving the Madison community for over 35 years.

They hope to reopen in a few weeks and encourage families to check their Facebook page for more information.

