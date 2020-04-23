Madison Night Market switches first event of 2020 to virtual format

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Night Market is pivoting from a planned opening 2020 season in May to a virtual event.

On its Facebook page Thursday, market organizers said the in-person event scheduled on May 14 will be transitioned online.

Gov. Tony Evers ordered the state’s Safer at Home order, which was originally set to expire Friday, was extended through May 26 with some changes.

The Night Market’s planned 2020 season dates are May 14, June 11, Aug. 13 and Sept. 10. The event, which is usually located on West Gilman Street at State Street from 6 p.m.-10 p.m., celebrates the city’s culture and typically features a variety of vendors offering handmade products, local art, artisan gifts, prepackaged foods, and fresh produce, according to the group’s website. Past events have also included live music, food carts and some area shops offer extended hours to coincide with the market.

Organizers didn’t share details but said they are working on a version of the market that will be shared through Facebook. They plan to highlight Madison Night Market Vendors and have “craft-a-longs” and performances.

The Madison Night Market is presented by the city’s Central Business Improvement District in partnership with the City of Madison, according to the website. This is the market’s fourth season in Madison.

