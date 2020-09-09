Madison Night Market canceled for rest of year

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Night Market is cancelled for September and there are no plans for the maker in 2020, according to a post on the Madison Night Market Facebook page.

Organizers of the market said they decided to cancel the market due to ongoing struggles with COVID-19 and civil unrest downtown.

They said they had a few virtual events and hoped to be able to gather in person but it is not feasible.

