Madison Museum of Contemporary Art galleries reopen Thursday

Courtesy of Madison Museum of Contemporary Art

MADISON, Wis. — The galleries at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art are planning to reopen next week on Aug. 6.

According to a news release, MMoCA galleries are asking visitors to follow several guidelines, including masks worn by all guests over the age of 5, social distancing maintained, and everyone washing their hands often.

MMoCA galleries will also have floor markings and signage to aid in social distancing efforts, according to the release.

The gallery hours have also changed, now 12 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Sundays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. will be reserved for adults 60 and older and those with compromised immune systems.

The gallery will be closed Monday through Wednesday, and the Museum Store will remained closed amid repairs.

