Madison Moms: “Hair Love” movie screening

Whether you choose to wear your hair short, curly, or wavy, loving your hair is an important concept for young girls and women to understand.

MADISON, Wis. – Whether you choose to wear your hair short, curly, or wavy, loving your hair is an important concept for young girls and women to understand.

Jill Scott once said, “Hair is jewelry. It’s and accessory”. That’s one of the positive messages behind the award-winning short film: Hair Love.

To celebrate Black History month, you’re invited to a screening and conversation with Matthew A. Cherry the creator of the short film.

This free screening is hosted by Dreambank and Madison Moms.

Alisa Sleep is the founder of Madison Moms, she says Hair Love has helped her deal with her own daughter’s hair insecurity

and find a love for her natural curls.

“I think she was five years old and she told me she didn’t like her hair and it just broke my heart. now she has learned to embrace it and she loves it, so when people compliment her now she just says thank you,” says Sleep.

The “Hair Love” viewing will be followed by a discussion with Cherry about his journey from NFL wide receiver to writer, director, and producer. They’ll also discuss the power of representation, and how the “Hair Love” legacy will continue.

“Representation it matters deeply, especially in a cartoon where cartoons are often the first type of movie or film kids are going to see. So it really shapes children’s views of the world. I also think it’s important for both representation but also for kids to see people who may look different than they do,” says Sleep.

The free “Hair Love” screening starts today at 3pm, to register head over to Madison Moms website https://madisonmom.com/free-event-with-the-dreambank-hair-love-building-a-legacy-through-representation/

