Madison microbrewery says it won’t renew Tavern League membership next year amid pandemic actions

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison microbrewery announced Wednesday on Reddit that it will not renew its membership with the Tavern League next year due to the group’s actions during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the post verified by News 3 Now, Ale Asylum said it disagrees with some of decisions made by the Tavern League over the past seven months, including its challenging of Gov. Tony Evers’ capacity order, which was temporarily struck down on Wednesday in Sawyer County court.

“In this difficult and uncertain time, engaging in cancel culture without getting all the facts can cripple a business,” the Reddit post said. “We take this pandemic seriously for the safety of our guests and staff and will not put anyone in jeopardy for the sake of a few bucks. This is why our bar is not open to the public and we only offer socially distanced patio service and no contact curbside service.”

Ale Asylum also asked its customers to continuing support it during the pandemic.

“When we renewed our membership earlier this year our crystal ball did not tell us there would be a pandemic, nor did it tell us how the Tavern League would respond to statewide safety procedures and mandates.”

