Madison Metropolitan School District beginning phased return to in-person learning

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District announced Wednesday morning it will begin a phased return to in-person learning.

Kindergarten students will return first, starting Tuesday, March 9, while other grade levels will transition back to in-person learning on a weekly basis. Grades 1-2 will start March 16; and 4K on March 23.

According to a news release, virtual learning will remain an option for all students who wish to continue learning from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“When our first student walks through our doors, it will be almost a year since we closed in March 2020,” said Superintendent Carlton D. Jenkins in a statement. “As a school community, we have come a long way, and remain committed to providing the safest learning spaces possible by continuing to adhere to our safety protocols; and implementing multiple layers of prevention and mitigation measures specifically developed to keep students and staff safe.”

MMSD said it will continue to monitor COVID-19 metrics and receive guidance from local public health experts. Other grade levels and co-curriculars will also return to in-person at a later date.

The district said it will provide families an opportunity to indicate their intentions on whether their students will return to in-person instruction next week. Information from the survey will also be used for the district to better plan and prepare for reopening of schools.

Dr. Jenkins is scheduled to host a virtual news conference with reporters Wednesday afternoon.

