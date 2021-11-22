Madison Metro Transit routes reduced for Thanksgiving

On Nov. 25 buses will follow holiday schedules on routes 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, 16, 17 18, 20, 21, 22, 26, 30, 31, 32, 36, 40, 50, 51, 59, 63, 67 and 68. Routes 80 to 84 will not operate.

On Nov. 26, buses will follow Saturday schedules on routes 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, 16, 17 18, 20, 21, 22, 26, 30, 31, 32, 36, 40, 50, 51, 59, 63, 67, 68 and 78. Routes 55 and 75 will operate weekday schedules. Routes 80 and 84 will operate recess weekday schedules.

All standing paratransit rides will be canceled on these two days.

Metro’s customer service center will be open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and the administration office will be closed.

For more information, contact Metro’s customer service center at 608-266-4466 or email mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com.