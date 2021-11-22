Madison Metro Transit routes reduced for Thanksgiving
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Metro Transit said in a release on Monday that their service will be reduced on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 due to reduced ridership over the Thanksgiving holidays.
On Nov. 26, buses will follow Saturday schedules on routes 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, 16, 17 18, 20, 21, 22, 26, 30, 31, 32, 36, 40, 50, 51, 59, 63, 67, 68 and 78. Routes 55 and 75 will operate weekday schedules. Routes 80 and 84 will operate recess weekday schedules.
All standing paratransit rides will be canceled on these two days.
Metro’s customer service center will be open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and the administration office will be closed.
For more information, contact Metro’s customer service center at 608-266-4466 or email mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com.
