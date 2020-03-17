Madison Metro limits bus rides to 15 passengers, asks residents to use for essential travel only

MADISON, Wis. — All Madison Metro Transit buses will be limited to 15 passengers plus the driver effective Wednesday.

City leaders are asking passengers to limit their bus use to essential trips only. According to a news release, trips to work, medical appointments and grocery stores are some types of uses that are considered essential. Officials ask that anyone with access to alternate forms of transportation use those methods instead.

Passengers are instructed to exit through the rear doors and maintain a distance of 6 feet from all other passengers except for brief periods of boarding.

According to the release, it is important for riders who are at a high risk of illness to avoid the buses if at all possible. At-risk groups include people 60 years or older, people with pre-existing conditions like heart disease, lung disease or diabetes, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women.

