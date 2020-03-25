Madison Metro bus driver tests positive for coronavirus

Health officials say it was unlikely the driver contracted the virus from a passenger

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison Metro bus driver has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a notice that was sent to employees.

Officials from Public Health Madison and Dane County said it’s unlikely the driver contracted the virus from a passenger.

Health officials told Metro they were not able to share the person’s identity with the company, as the driver is not required to disclose their identity.

“While we don’t know the identity of the driver, we are hoping that they know that emergency paid leave and employee assistance program are available,” Interim Transit General Manager Natalie Erdman said in the notice. “We also hope that they will recover fully and quickly.”

The driver last worked March 17, 18 and Thursday on a split shift.

The notice said any drivers who were also working those days and happened to be in close contact with the person may have been exposed.

To combat the spread of COVID-19 in Madison, Metro said it will be limiting capacity on its buses, switching to rear entry and exit as well as reducing service to limit the number of drivers.

