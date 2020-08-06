Madison Metro bus driver clips van causing it to flip on East Washington Avenue

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Courtesy Wisconsin DOT

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison Metro bus driver was cited Wednesday afternoon after the driver clipped a van causing it to flip over while the bus driver was trying to make a U-turn.

The incident happened at the intersection of East Washington and Schmedeman avenues at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. According to an incident report, the bus driver thought there was no oncoming traffic when he attempted to make the turn.

The driver of the van was not seriously injured, police said.

Police said the bus driver was cited for making an improper turn.

