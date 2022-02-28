Madison Memorial High School, Jefferson Middle School evacuated over bomb threat

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Memorial High School and Jefferson Middle School were evacuated Monday due to a detailed bomb threat.

Madison Police Department officials said K-9 units are at the scene and drivers should avoid the area.

The threat was reported just before 10:50 a.m.

Memorial students were sent to West Towne Mall and Jefferson Middle School students were sent to John Muir Elementary.

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said all students and staff are safe.

A statement from LeMonds is as follows:

This is a breaking news situation. This story will be updated.

