Madison mayor to provide update on elections, COVID-19

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and other city leaders are providing a weekly update regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Madison community.

Rhodes-Conway will be joined by a representative from Public Health Madison & Dane County Thursday at 11 a.m. City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl will also provide updates on absentee voting and voting drop boxes.

City Attorney Mike Haas will also be speaking about election security and legal issues surrounding early voting.

