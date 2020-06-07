Madison mayor supports former President Obama’s call to action for police reform

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she supports former President Barack Obama’s calls for every mayor in the country to review their police department’s use-of-force police and pursue common sense policy reforms.

In a statement, Rhodes-Conway said: “I am happy to answer this call and take the pledge. I thank the Madison Alders who also pledged to take action, including Council President Sheri Carter and Alders Keith Furman, Marsha Rummel, Shiva Bidar, Patrick Heck, Donna Moreland, Mike Verveer and Grant Foster.”

The statement said Obama is asking cities to commit to limits on police use of force and to address problems in policing in the United States.

Obama’s call asks cities to review use of force policies; engage communities by including a diverse range of input, experiences and stories; report findings to the community; and to reform the community’s police use of force policies.

Rhodes-Conway said Madison is working on “practical solutions and laws to be implemented.” She said the city is hiring its first Independent Police Auditor, which will be voted on by the Common Council on Tuesday.

She said the Police and Fire Commission will also soon take steps to advance the search for a new police chief for Madison.

Vic Wahl has served as Madison’s interim police chief since Chief Mike Koval retired last year.

On his blog Sunday, Wahl laid out Madison police’s policies in terms of the “8 Can’t Wait” campaign.

The campaign is a series of use of force policies recommended to improve outcomes and community safety, including banning chokeholds and strangleholds; requiring de-escalation; requiring warning before shooting; exhausting all alternatives before shooting; having a duty to intervene; banning shooting at moving vehicles; requiring comprehensive reporting; and requiring use of force continuum.

