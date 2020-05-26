Madison mayor shops local businesses as Dane County moves into Phase One

Amy Reid by Amy Reid

MADISON, Wis. — Businesses allowed to reopen during phase one of Forward Dane hosted one of the women behind the plan Tuesday.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway visited shops tailoring guidelines to their own stores.

The Soap Opera keeps customers at the sidewalk, greeting them from behind a clear barrier.

.⁦@MayorOfMadison⁩ stopped at a handful of local shops today, the official start of Phase 1 of #ForwardDane. Stores are taking different approaches to reopening. Some let people in, but the Soap Opera👇 keeps customers outside & helps them from behind a barrier. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/RlB54m83q3 — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) May 26, 2020

Up the street it’s a little different at Little Luxuries.

“We wear masks, and we expect our customers to wear masks,” said shop owner Amy Moore.

Moore’s store is open by appointment or for curbside pickup.

“It’s been going really well,” she said. “I think moving slowly back into doing business seems the safest for our staff and for our community, and that feels OK. It has been a huge financial burden but safety comes first in my opinion.”

Hand sanitizer was plentiful, and Rhodes-Conway said she was grateful for the precautions.

“What I’ve seen today suggests to me that the business owners take this incredibly seriously and are trying really hard to do the thing that keeps themselves safe, their workers safe, and the customer safe,” she said.

In the hour before phase one officially began, a group of eight alders and four Dane County board supervisors sent a letter to Rhodes-Conway, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Janel Heinrich, the director of Public Health Madison and Dane County, questioning if the data shows the county should start to reopen.

The group consisted of alders Patrick Heck, Marsha Rummel, Max Prestigiacomo, Syed Abbas, Tag Evers, Grant Foster, Samba Baldeh and Rebecca Kemble, as well as county board supervisors Heidi Wegleitner, Elena Haasl, Yogesh Chawla and Michele Ritt.

“It is particularly concerning that the plan lacks information about measures for the increased contact tracing and case management that will be needed with reopening. What facts changed between May 18 and May 22 to lead to such a major shift in our public policy?” the group wrote.

They also said the plan doesn’t account for a surge in cases that they said would disproportionately affect communities of color.

Rhodes-Conway defended the decision to move to phase one, saying the plan was guided by science, data and public health.

“I have a lot of confidence in our public health department, and I don’t think we’re going to be reopening too soon,” she said. “I think we’re going to take it really slow and really follow the data.”

Rhodes-Conway said as the county moves to reopening, she encourages people to wear a mask when they are in public and will be close to other people.

