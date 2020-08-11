Madison mayor requests extension of moratorium on utility disconnections

Site staff by Site staff

2017 Bobbie Harte

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is asking the state Public Service Commission to extend its moratorium on utility disconnections.

The current moratorium is set to expire Sept. 1.

In a letter to the commission, Rhodes-Conway said “we are still in the middle of a public health and economic crisis, and we cannot end the programs and policies established to help people weather this storm.”

She is asking for the moratorium to be extended until the spring of 2021.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments