Madison mayor releases city of Madison actions on the coronavirus

MADISON, Wis. — Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway released a statement Monday outlining the city’s actions to slow the transmission of COVID-19.

“My priorities are clear: slow the spread of the virus, protect the capacity of the city’s health care system, protect our most vulnerable populations and continue to deliver essential public services,” Rhodes-Conway said.

All city departments are preparing as many staff as possible to work from home. There is an active Emergency Operations Center that is managing the city-wide response.

Sunday Public Health Madison & Dane County issued a mandate stopping gatherings of 50 people or more. There were also guidelines surrounding restaurants and theatres.

The city is working with partners to help with childcare as all of the schools are closed.

The city is also planning to temporarily cancel almost all City Council committee meetings and teleconferencing when needed.

Most libraries will be open Monday, but structured activities are postponed. The library board will be meeting Tuesday to further assess the next steps.

The mayor is encouraging anyone who is able to vote early or absentee. Absentee ballots can be requested before March 18 and early voting is available until April 3.

Staff members are working to provide food and shelter for the homeless population.

The Chamber of Commerce and other organizations are working to support workers and local businesses that are feeling the strain of COVID-19. Rhodes-Conway is encouraging landlords to stop evictions and non-renewals for people impacted by COVID-19.

For up-to-date information, follow Public Health on Twitter or Facebook or visit the website.

“As we progress through this very challenging time, I appreciate your support and understanding,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Working together, we are doing our best to protect our most vulnerable, our families, our workers and our community.”

