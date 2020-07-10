Madison mayor pushes for police chief decision within 90 days

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is calling for a new police chief in the next 90 days.

Rhodes-Conway said in a media availability Friday that it has been 10 months since former chief Mike Koval retired. She said it’s time for Madison to have a new chief.

“I encourage everyone to interact with the Police and Fire Commission either at one of their scheduled meetings or emailing them at PoliceChiefSearch@cityofmadison.com to share your thoughts on what we need as our next chief,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I do think it is very important for us to move forward quickly to make sure we have a permanent chief as soon as possible.”

According to Rhodes-Conway the Madison Police and Fire Commission are making sure that hiring the next chief is a community-engaged process.

The board says it is not uncommon for the process to take about 6-12 months.

The next Police and Fire Commission virtual meeting is on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

