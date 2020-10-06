Madison mayor proposes budget cuts, police department restructuring in 2021 executive budget

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is planning on millions of dollars in cuts to next years’ budget to offset the negative impact the coronavirus has had on city funds.

The city is trying to make up for a $25 million shortfall, which comes in part from down revenues with the coronavirus and in part from caps the state imposes on cities, according to Rhodes-Conway.

The mayor’s proposal calls for a $3.3 million cut to agency budgets, including a 5% cut to her own office. She also built in two to four furlough days for city employees.

It’s not all cuts, though. Rhodes-Conway said she wants to increase funding for the health department, and she intentionally did not cut funding for social services.

“Madison’s residents need our social and public health services now more than ever, and that’s why I didn’t make any cuts to the community development division,” she said.

Rhodes-Conway said she wants to further efforts to improve equity in the city, including “more equitable outcomes” with public safety.

She’s proposing the fire department take on development for a crisis intervention team and moving crossing guards to city engineering. She also wants to start a violence prevention unit as part of the public health department.

Rhodes-Conway said she also needs the police and fire unions to renegotiate parts of their contract she said are no longer realistic, and she’s asking the police chief to find $1 million to cut.

“Chief Wahl will be reviewing the 2021 Executive Operating Budget with command staff to determine the impact on MPD and public safety in Madison,” the police department said to News 3 Now in a statement. “He will focus on finding the best path forward to balance tight budget constraints with the needs of the department and community.”

The Madison Professional Police Officer’s Association, the union for the Madison Police Department, did not respond to a request for comment.

Alderpersons will be debating the 2021 operating budget for the city over the next few months before the budget is finalized.

