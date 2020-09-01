Madison Mayor prioritizes affordable housing in 2021 capital budget

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has released the details of her 2021 capital budget, and it puts a big focus on affordable housing.

“In recent years, Madison’s housing market has seen tremendous growth. And if it continues at this pace, by the year 2050 there will be an anticipated 100,000 new residents and 50,000 new households,” said Rhodes-Conway.

She said the supply of houses hasn’t been able to keep up, “resulting in a chronic shortage of housing and rapidly rising prices.”

The budget proposes another $1 million for affordable housing projects, increasing to $6.5 million annually by 2023. Next year $2 million of the fund will be set aside for developments not associated with tax credit programs.

The budget also allocates another $3 million over the next two years to ensure the city can acquire land to combat gentrification, specifically on the South side of the city.

Rhodes-Conway made the announcement at a new apartment complex called The Grove. She said the city gave the project a $3 million loan, and it’s an example of how the budget can help positively impact neighborhoods.

“Fifty percent of Madison renters can not afford their housing and the price of an average house in Madison has increased by $50,000 in the last decade,” said Rhodes-Conway.

She said although 49% of Madison households are homeowners, only 20% of Black households are homeowners.

The budget proposes providing more help for first-time home buyers, with an emphasis on expanding homeownership among communities of color.

The budget also includes money for small businesses, transportation and renewable energy projects.

Here are some of those proposals:

$6.5 million to continue the Small Business Equity and Recovery program to help business owners of color, women and other underrepresented business owners recover from the COVID-19 pandemic

$160 million for the first phase of Bus Rapid Transit with the goal of having the East-West corridor operational by 2024

$3 million to redesign Madison’s most dangerous intersections

$10 million for energy and sustainability improvements

$21.6 million over the next 5 years to invest in flood mitigation projects

$4.8 million to expand the Warner Park Community Center

Renovating Fire Station 6 on the South side and the first floor of the City County building

