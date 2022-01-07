Madison Mayor, MPD hoping to reduce “concerning” violent crime numbers in 2022

by Brad Hamilton

Violent crime in Madison reached alarming heights back in 2020.

For Madison Police Captain, Jason Freedman, 2021 was deja vu.

“There is a general concern with the level of gun violence we have been experiencing in the city,” explained Captain Freedman.

Two stats in particular jumped of the screen in 2020:

A record high 10 homicides, compared to 4 the year prior. Plus, 250 “shots fired” incidents in 2020, up from 144 in 2019.

In 2021, Madison tied its record high with 10 homicides. However, it slightly decreased its “shots fired” incidents at 231.

Madison Mayor, Satya Rhodes Conway, shared that curbing this violence is a top priority in 2022. The Mayor sharing that she is in weekly meetings discussing how to combat it.

“The pandemic has had multiple effects. In particular, rising levels of violence in our community and it has been really important for us to focus on that,” said Mayor Rhodes-Conway.

Despite a rough 2021, Mayor Rhodes-Conway has confidence the city will see improvement in 2022.

“We have actually made increased efforts in the ‘22 budget in violence prevention and we can now start to realize those investments. But this is going to take coordination and it’s going to take collaboration from the entire community,” explained Mayor Rhodes-Conway.

