Madison mayor declares state of emergency, issues curfew until Monday morning

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew on Madison’s Isthmus early Sunday morning.

According to a news release, the curfew began at 12:01 a.m. Sunday and extends until 5 a.m. Sunday. The curfew is implemented again from 9:30 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday.

In a statement, Rhodes-Conway said: “I do not take this action lightly, and I want to be clear that this is in response to a number of people endangering themselves and others by shattering glass, destroying property, and engaging in widespread, systematic looting of local businesses. This is NOT in response to the peaceful and legitimate protests that took place earlier today.”

The state of emergency is in effect until Wednesday, according to the release.

The release said the state of emergency will be reconsidered by the Common Council at their meeting Tuesday.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments