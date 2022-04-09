Madison mayor declares Saturday “Solidarity with Ukraine Day”

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Saturday is official “Solidarity with Ukraine Day” in Madison, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway proclaimed.

The mayor made the proclamation during a rally at the State Capitol.

Headed to the downtown rally to support Ukraine at noon at the top of State Street. #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/uAzAiiYA1B — Mayor of Madison (@MayorOfMadison) April 9, 2022

Supporters of Ukraine gathered to call for an end to Russian aggression in the country. The Forward Marching Band and Mayor Rhodes-Conway joined the crowd.

“I think it’s important that anyone who can, who has a voice speak out against the atrocities we are seeing in Ukraine,” Rhodes-Conway said. “One of the things that is happening in Ukraine is fighting for defensive democracy and we are fighting that same fight here in Madison and here in the United States.”

