Madison mayor critical of Wisconsin Supreme Court’s drop box decision

by Kyle Jones

Jim Malewitz / Wisconsin Watch

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway criticized the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling on absentee ballot drop boxes.

In a statement Saturday, Rhodes-Conway said the court was making two sets of rules for the same election cycle.

On Friday, the court ruled that drop boxes outside local clerks’ offices will be illegal following Tuesday’s primary election.

“Clerks across the state will now be forced to lock drop boxes and scramble to explain new rules to voters,” Rhodes-Conway said. “The court’s decision…will not only cause confusion, but grievous harm to many disabled voters.”

The mayor also called the lawsuit a form of racist voter suppression, saying it targets Wisconsin’s five largest cities where nearly half of all voters of color in the state live.

