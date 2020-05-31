WATCH LIVE: Madison mayor, community leaders to address violent protests on State Street

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway and other community leaders will address the violent protests currently taking place on State Street.

The group is holding a news conference at 8:30 p.m. in downtown Madison.

Thousands of people gathered outside the Wisconsin State Capitol on Saturday to protest the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis this week.

The protests remained peaceful all afternoon, until a smaller group broke off and began vandalizing businesses and property along State Street.

Madison police have pushed the group to the top of State Street and have used tear gas to try and disburse the crowd.

