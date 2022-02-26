Madison mayor, Common Council leaders condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhosed-Conway, alongside Common Council leadership, spoke out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement Saturday, officials condemned Russia’s actions in the region and showed support for the Ukrainian people. They also praised Russians who protested for peace this week.

In a statement, city officials called on the U.S. and its allies to use diplomacy to bring an end to the fighting.

You can read the full statement below.

The City of Madison condemns the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine and we hope for their safety. We are encouraged by the thousands bravely demanding peace in the streets of Russian cities. The world cannot afford another costly and destructive war. The United States and our allies must continue to pursue peace, and use every diplomatic tool to bring an end to the conflict.

