Madison mayor calls for transparency in weekend hit-and-run investigation

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is calling for transparency in the investigation of a Sunday morning hit-and-run that one activist group is calling a hate crime.

In a statement Monday, Rhodes-Conway said she has asked the Madison Police Department to release any video from the incident.

“I fully support hate crime charges when they are warranted,” Rhodes-Conway said. “My thoughts are with the victim and their family, as well as my wishes for a speedy recovery.”

Protesters gathered Sunday night to bring attention to the incident. The activist group Urban Triage said a White supremacist intentionally hit a Black woman.

The group also claimed responding Madison police officers waited 30 minutes before getting the woman the proper medical attention, and pepper sprayed her along with her family and friends.

