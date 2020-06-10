Madison mayor apologizes after video message to police goes public

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway apologized Wednesday for a video she sent to the Madison Police Department thanking officers for their service.

“It must be absolutely infuriating to stand in heavy gear outside while listening to people constantly insult your chosen profession,” Rhodes-Conway said in part of the video. “It must be frightening to stand and have rocks and other things thrown at you and to be in harm’s way constantly.”

The video got backlash in a Facebook post from Urban Triage, one of the nonprofits that has organized protests and community education in the city since the death of George Floyd in the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

“Does this sound like a woman that understands why Black people and white allies across the country keep showing up and out?” the post read.

In a statement Wednesday, Rhodes-Conway apologized, saying she believes deeply that Black lives matter.

“I realize I may have done irreparable harm with my actions,” she wrote. “I realize too that I may have permanently lost any trust I may have had. But whether or not I regain trust, know that I am deeply committed to advancing the work of equitable systems change. It’s why I ran for office, and it is the work that I will strive to do.”

Acting Chief Vic Wahl with the Madison Police Department said that he appreciates the mayor’s support in the video but did not have further comment.

