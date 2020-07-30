Madison Mayor addresses restrictions on businesses, eviction prevention, immigrant family funding efforts

Jamie Perez by Jamie Perez

MADISON, Wis. — In a one-on-one interview with News 3 Now, Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway responded to lingering issues that Madison residents are facing.

In response to a letter that a mother and epidemiologist sent to the Dane County Board of Health asking for tighter restrictions to non-essential businesses to allow schools to reopen sooner, Rhodes Conway said, “Public health, the city and the county have been following the data and that’s what we continue to do. So when we saw that we had issues in certain types of businesses, we put stricter restrictions on those businesses. If we see again that there are places where we are seeing transmission or hot spots that are related to certain types of businesses, we will act to do that. But I think what’s appropriate is for us to continue to very carefully watch the data and to act accordingly.”

In response to the overwhelming number of applicants requesting help from the Dane County CARES Eviction Prevention Program, Rhodes-Conway said, “We need the state to reinstate the eviction moratorium here in Wisconsin. We need the federal government to bring back the eviction moratorium and we need the federal government to make more funding available to local communities to prevent eviction. We cannot allow this pandemic to make people lose their homes. It’s absolutely unconscionable. The federal government, right now the senate, has delayed and delayed and delayed action on a second relief package, which is totally unconscionable, while people are really hurting in our communities. We need them to act, we need them to act now and we need them to act in a way that supports families and keeps them in their homes.”

Rhodes Conway also addressed the growing need for funding to assist immigrant families during the pandemic.

“Immigrants have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 in part because many of them have unstable work situations and are not able to access the same array of benefits that citizens are able to access,” she said. “So it’s very important for us to keep our eye on taking care of this portion of our community. I’m really grateful to the three partners who have stepped up to help us do that. What we have heard from those partners is that there is a significant need in the community and they are frankly overwhelmed with requests for help.”

