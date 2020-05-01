Madison May Day caravan circles Capital Square to demand workers’ rights, protection

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

File photo

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison vehicle caravan demanding workers’ rights and protection during the pandemic circled Capital Square on Friday.

“May 1 is International Workers’ Day and A Day Without Immigrants, so we are organizing a caravan to show our support for the Stay at Home order and the rights of all workers, regardless of immigration status,” said Laura Valderrama, a Shorewood Hills elected official and an organizer of the Madison May Day Caravan. “We are calling on our leaders to protect the people of Wisconsin by providing hazard pay and PPE for all workers, emergency relief funds for those who’ve lost their jobs or are underemployed, a moratorium on rent and mortgage payments, and BadgerCare for all.”

Among those who participated was Larissa Joanna, a laid-off restaurant worker and member of the Restaurant Workers Coalition.

“The undocumented are not getting any type of protection, no emergency drivers licenses, no PPE, and no relief funds,” said Joanna. “But not getting enough is true of most workers now. All workers need PPE, hazard pay, and free health care.”

The caravan departed from the Madison Labor Temple and arrived at Capitol Square at about 12:15 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments