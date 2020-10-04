Madison man, woman arrested on drug, firearm charges during traffic stop, officials say

TOWNSHIP OF CALEDONIA, Wis.– A Madison man and woman were arrested after a deputy found drugs and a loaded firearm during a vehicle stop in the Township of Caledonia early Sunday morning, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, 27-year-old Donyae Shaquel Butler is being held in the Columbia County Jail on charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of marijuana, operating while intoxicated, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and violation of probation.

The passenger, 29-year-old Cierra Takenya Finkley is being held in the Columbia County Jail on charges of carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

The report said a Columbia County deputy pulled a car over for a speed violation near the intersection of Highway 33 and I-90/94. The deputy reported seeing and smelling marijuana inside the of the car. The driver was also in possession of ecstasy.

The deputy said the driver resisted arrest and the passenger attempted to interfere. The passenger had a loaded firearm, according to the report.

Officers found “a significant amount” of cocaine hidden in Butler’s body during booking at the jail, according to the report.

Butler and Finkley are waiting for an initial appearance in the Columbia County Circuit Court.

