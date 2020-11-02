Madison man uses racial epithet against Black officer while being arrested, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man has been accused of using a racial epithet against a Black police officer Sunday morning.

Police said the incident happened at North Carroll Street on Capitol Square shortly before 10:30 a.m.

According to the incident report, officials developed probable cause to arrest 20-year-old Khalid Smiri, who had allegedly been using spray paint to write crude phrases on buildings, a bus shelter and pavement. The report said some of the phrases called for the murder of police officers.

While being arrested, officials said Smiri repeatedly called a Black Madison officer a racial epithet. He also spit at an officer, the report said.

Smiri was taken to jail on tentative charges of criminal damage to property, discharge bodily fluids at a public safety worker and resisting and obstructing.

