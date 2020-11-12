Madison man sentenced to prison for heroin, cocaine possession

File photo

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison Monday for drug and gun offenses.

A news release from U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader’s office said Demarious Gray, 29, was convicted in state court of an armed robbery in 2013. The release said he stole roughly $5,000 from a woman at gunpoint and threatened to kill her if she called 911.

Gray was given an eight-year prison sentence that was stayed for a term of probation. His probation was revoked in 2015 after officials convicted him of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In 2017, law enforcement found Gray with crack cocaine, heroin and a .40 caliber Glock handgun during a traffic stop. He was later indicted by a federal grand jury.

Gray admitted to intending to sell the drugs during Monday’s plea hearing. He also said the handgun was used to help in the drug trafficking.

The release said Gray was armed with a handgun and carried a large amount of ammunition in the car. The heroin was also laced with Fentanyl.

The state Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted an investigation that led to Gray’s charges.

