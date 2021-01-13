Madison man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography possession

Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison Wednesday for possessing child pornography.

Diorian Smith, 30, will serve 20 years of supervised release following his prison sentence, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader’s office.

Madison police conducted an investigation on November 2018 and discovered Smith was involved in a shooting on Madison’s west side. While interviewing Smith in regard to the shooting, authorities found out he was in a sexual relationship with a minor and had used his cell phone to produce child pornography videos of her.

Smith pleaded guilty Sept. 28 to child pornography possession. As for the shooting, he was charged and pleaded guilty in Dane County Circuit Court to first-degree reckless endangerment.

