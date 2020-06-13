Madison man sentenced to 95 months in prison for gun charges, violation of parole

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was sentenced to 95 months in federal prison Friday for unlawful possession of a firearm and violation of supervised release conditions.

According to United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Scott C. Blader’s office, 36-year-old Ronald Rice pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to unlawfully possessing a .40 caliber Glock.

During the sentencing hearing, the judge told Rice that being on supervised release is a tool to help an inmate get back on his feet, “but if you violate the rules and cause problems you will be revoked and go back to prison.”

The charges against Rice were the result of an investigation by the Madison Police Department.

