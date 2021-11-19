Madison man sentenced to 7 years in prison for armed robbery

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man is being sentenced to seven years in prison for an armed robbery of a Sun Prairie convenience store last year.

Mekhi Moss was arrested after robbing a Stop-N-Go station with another man on Janury 21, 2020. Authorities said both men pointed handguns during the robbery, and found Moss had stolen his gun days before the robbery.

Moss, who is now 20 years old, had 11 pending state cases and warrants for his arrest at the time of the robbery, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The armed robbery charges came after an investigation by the Sun Prairie Police Department and the FBI.

Moss pleaded guilty on July 7, 2021.

Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson called Moss a “destructive force” at sentencing this week, saying Moss had a history of committing serious crimes and the sentence was being handed down to “protect the public.”

Moss’ seven years in prison will be followed by four years of supervised release.

