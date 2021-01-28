Madison man sentenced to 6 years in prison for felony drug charge

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Jason Morrison/FreeImages.com

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was sentenced Thursday to six years in federal prison for felony drug charges stemming from an undercover drug investigation.

In 2020, an informant working with the Dane County Narcotics Task Force bought small amounts of crack cocaine from 21-year-old Verdell Thomas on three separate occasions. Dane County authorities arrested Thomas in May of 2020 after developing probable cause from the undercover operation.

At the time of his arrest, Thomas was in possession of 6.6 grams of crack cocaine, a scale, more than $4,000, and a loaded handgun. Thomas was on probation for a 2019 felony drug conviction when he was arrested.

Thomas was subsequently charged with possessing crack cocaine with intent to distribute and possessing a loaded firearm. He pleaded guilty to the charges on Oct. 6, 2020.

Judge James Peterson, who presided over Thomas’ sentencing, ordered Thoms serve the six-year sentence consecutively to an 18-month revocation sentence.

The charges against Thomas came as the result of an investigation by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force.

