Madison man sentenced to 4 years in prison for selling crack cocaine to undercover officer

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison for distributing crack cocaine.

According to a news release, 32-year-old Carlos Wilson sold drugs to an undercover police officer on three separate occasions in November 2019.

Officials said Wilson sold crack to the officer during the first interaction. He sold heroin and cocaine during the other two deals.

Wilson was arrested Nov. 22, 2019 while in possession of 74 individually wrapped baggies containing a mixture that included fentanyl.

At the time of his arrest, Wilson was on federal supervised release following a 60-month prison sentence for selling heroin. Wilson’s supervised release was revoked and he was sentenced to 18 months in prison, which will be served concurrently with his new sentence.

Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson said during the sentencing hearing that he is hopeful Wilson will stop selling drugs after this sentence.

The charge against Wilson came as the result of an investigation conducted by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments