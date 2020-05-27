Madison man sentenced to 37 months for possession of heroin with intent to deliver

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was sentenced Wednesday to 37 months in federal prison for possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

According to jail records, 30-year-old James Britton was arrested Nov. 14, 2019 on a drug charge. Court officials said Britton was found in possession of approximately 37.51 grams of heroin.

Britton was reportedly serving a sentence of federal supervision for a 2015 conviction for distributing heroin when he was arrested in November. In addition to the 37 months in prison, U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson revoked Britton’s supervision and sentenced him to one year and a day in prison that will be served after the 37 month sentence ends.

U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson said during sentencing that Britton was “damaging the community” by selling heroin. Peterson said he chose the sentence to provide punishment based on Britton’s prior conviction.

Three additional counts of distribution of heroin were dismissed due to Britton’s plea, court officials said.

Officials said the charge against Birtton came as the result of an investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments