Madison man sentenced to 27.5 years in prison for child sex trafficking

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was sentenced Friday to 27 and a half years in prison after being convicted last March of ten counts of child sex trafficking, the justice department said.

In addition to the prison term, Judge James Peterson also sentenced James Coney, 33, to 25 years of supervised release.

A jury found Coney guilty last year of trafficking five minors, trying to traffic a sixth and taking minors across state lines to Illinois to engage in prostitution. The justice department said in a news release that he used the website Backpage to arrange “dates” for the victims, took the money from the customers and then told the minors what to do.

Officials said Coney began trafficking the victims immediately after he got out of state prison in May 2017. Police arrested him in Lake Delton in March 2018 where they found him with one of the victims.

