Madison man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Jason Morrison/FreeImages.com

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The man, 33-year-old Corvalis Stewart, will have three years of supervised release upon the completion of his sentence. Stewart pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 12, 2020.

According to a news release, Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies found marijuana in a vehicle Stewart was driving during a traffic stop on Aug. 20, 2020. Officials said a witness saw Stewart throw a loaded .40 caliber pistol out of the driver’s side window and subsequently told law enforcement. Deputies located the gun and found it was loaded and had a round in the chamber.

At the time of his arrest, Stewart was on supervision for a previous felon-in-possession-of-a-firearm conviction. Stewart’s criminal history includes two previous convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The charge against Stewart came as a result of an investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.