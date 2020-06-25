Madison man sentenced to 12 years in prison for possession of heroin with intent to distribute

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

iStock/junial

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison for possession more than 100 grams of heroin with the intent to distribute it.

D’Angelo Smith, 43, pleaded guilty to the charge on Jan. 21.

On June 17, 2019 police searched Smith’s home on Langdon Street and his barbershop on Thierer Road. During the search tye reportedly found 176 grams of heroin in a disposable coffee cup.

Officers stopped Smith as he drove away from one of the locations, accoridng to a news release. During a subsequent search of his car, officers found a case with a scale and several baggies containing heroin.

Judge James D. Peterson presided over Smith’s sentencing hearing. Peterson said a long sentence was necessary because of Smith’s extensive criminal history. Peterson had previously been convicted for drug trafficking. Peterson said Smith’s return to drug activity after his release from a previous sentence contributed to the length of the 12-year sentence.

The charges against Smith came as the result of an investigation by the Sun Prairie Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation and the Dane County Narcotics Task Force.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments