Madison man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug charges

MADISON, Wis. — A judge sentenced a Madison man Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to selling drugs in the Madison area.

The charges against Phillip Thomas stemmed from an investigation into reports that Thomas was selling drugs in the Madison area in March and April of 2020, just two years after he was released from prison for a 2012 drug conviction.

Thomas was ultimately sentenced to 100 months in prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine plus an additional 30 months for revocation of his federal supervised release, court officials said. Thomas’ prison sentence will be followed by four years of supervised release.

During sentencing, U.S. District Judge William Conley said it appeared as though Thomas “reveled” in his lifestyle and enjoyed the power it brought him. Conley said the 130 month sentence was warranted because Thomas continued to sell drugs after his 2012 conviction and subsequent release.

After receiving tips about Thomas’ alleged activity, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation arranged a set of purchases with a confidential informant. Between March and April of 2020, the informant was able to purchase crack cocaine and methamphetamine on separate occasions.

On April 3, authorities searched Thomas’ bedroom at a Sun Prairie apartment. During the search, they found three firearms and more drug. Thomas was arrested that day and had cocaine and heroin in his pockets at the time of the arrest, officials said.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Madison Police Department, Sun Prairie Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped with the investigation.

