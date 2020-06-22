Madison man in critical condition following hit-and-run, police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man suffered life-threatening injures after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday morning, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of E. Washington Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

Someone spotted an injured man lying in a grassy area off the road near the E. Washington Ave. frontage road, the release said.

The 46-year-old was unconscious and suffered a serious head injury, police said.

He was in critical condition as of Monday morning.

