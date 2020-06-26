Madison man in court, accused of making threats against Dane County sheriff online

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

Ryan

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man accused of making terrorist threats against the Dane County sheriff had an initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court.

Jeremy Ryan, 32, is charged with multiple felonies, including stalking and making terrorist threats. He stood mute as a $10,000 bond was set during Friday’s virtual appearance.

Ryan was arrested around 2 a.m. on Thursday. A Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said Ryan released Sheriff Dave Mahoney’s personal information online. Ryan also reportedly made threats against Mahoney in an effort to release Devonere Johnson from jail, who arrest outside a Madison restaurant lead to destructive demonstrations in the city this week.

On Tuesday, a post on Ryan’s Facebook page demanded that Mahoney release Johnson, also known as Yeshua Musa, from segregation, or Mahoney’s address, phone numbers, family members and their addresses would be posted and shared.

“Clocks ticking Dave you got til 6 pm… This demand is unrelated to BLM and I am not acting in a capacity with them,” the post said. “This is personal because of the battle I had and how horribly Dave Mahoney uses segregation.”

Another post on Ryan’s page said: “This is Sheriff Dave Mahoney’s decision… Maybe we should take it to his house in his … rich white residential area.” In videos and posts on the page, Ryan admitted to releasing Mahoney’s personal address and phone number, but it appears the sheriff’s information has since been removed from his page.

Ryan was ordered to avoid all contact with Mahoney and the Mahoney family during Fridays’ hearing. He also cannot enter the Dane County Sheriff’s Office except on official business or possess any weapons or radioactive material.

Ryan is currently on supervised release for a federal conviction on receiving nuclear material. He was arrested by the FBI in 2019 after picking up a package that he thought he bought on the dark web, but actually purchased from an undercover FBI agent.

Ryan was previously known to many as “Segway Jeremy” for riding a Segway scooter at state Capitol rallies, including during the protests to then-Gov. Scott Walker’s Act 10 legislation. He also attempted a congressional run in 2018 to replace then-U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan. He lost in the primary against Bryan Steil.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments