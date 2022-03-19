Madison man gets 17.5 year prison sentence for sexually exploiting teen boys online

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison Friday for using minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct and having them produce photos and videos of that conduct, the justice department said.

Judge James Peterson also sentenced 31-year-old Cash Otradovec to 15 years of supervised release in the case. Otradovec pleaded guilty to one charge in the case late last year as part of a plea agreement; he faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.

In a news release, the justice department said the investigation began in May 2020 when a father reached out to the FBI in Miami to report someone had tried to get nude images of his 15-year-old son using multiple social media accounts. The investigation tied the accounts, one of which dated back to 2016, to Otradovec, who admitted in October 2020 to creating them.

Using the accounts, Otradovec posed as two college women and tricked six teenage boys into sending sexually explicit photos and videos, the release said. When the boys stopped sending photos, officials said Otradovec blackmailed them into sending more.

During sentencing, Peterson reportedly called the case a “very cruel exploitation” of the victims.

