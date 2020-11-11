Madison man faces tentative charge of attempted homicide in connection with Town of Middleton shooting

Deonta Gaines

TOWN OF MIDDLETON, Wis. — A Madison man was taken into custody in connection with a shooting that took place near a hotel off the Beltline late Monday night.

A news release said detectives with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Madison police executed a search warrant at 26 Park Heights Court in Madison at about 5:15 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said Deonta Gaines, 24 of Madison, was arrested and is believed to be the shooter in Monday night’s incident in the Town of Middleton.

Officers originally responded to the Quality Inn on the 6900 block of Seybold Road, where they said a gunshot victim ran into the lobby for help.

Gaines was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of first-degree attempted homicide and first-degree reckless injury. Additional charges may be pending.

Officials said Gaines and the 30-year-old male victim knew each other. The victim was shot twice but is expected to survive.

